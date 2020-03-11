Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 22 points to close at 37,673 points 11 March 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,673.25 points as compared to 37,695.75 points on the last working day with the positive change of 22.50 points (0.06 %).

A total of 217,634,300 shares were traded compared to the trade 274,483,510 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.832 billion as compared to Rs 16.

733 billion during last trading day.

As many as 350 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 102 recorded gain and 227 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,635,500 shares and price per share of Rs 29.39, Fauji Cement with a volume of 15,977,500 and price per share of Rs 18.47 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 13,426,000 and price per share of Rs 19.11.