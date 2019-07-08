UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Sheds 447 Point To Close At 33,742 Points 08 July 2019

08th July 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 447 point to close at 33,742 points 08 July 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 447.34 points (1.31percent) to close at 33,742.68 points

A total of 59,555,500 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.357 billion.

Out of 306 companies, share prices of 49 companies recorded increase while 237 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 7,444,500 and price per share of Rs 4.

01, Maple Leaf with a volume of 4,400,000 and price per share of Rs 23.27 and TRG Pakistan Ltd with a volume of 3,617,500 and price per share of Rs 16.00.

The top advancer was Sapphire Fiber with the increase of Rs 48 per share, closing at Rs 1045 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 25 per share, closing at Rs 600.

The top decliners were Sapphire Textile with decrease of Rs 69.95 per share, closing at Rs 1340 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 25 per share closing at Rs 1325.

