Pakistan Stock Exchange Sheds 65.30 Points To Close At 31,481.31points 13 Sep 2019

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 65.30 points (0.21 percent) to close at 31,481.31 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 65.30 points (0.21 percent) to close at 31,481.31 points.

A total of 103,093,650 shares were traded compared to the trade of 185,842,130 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.668 billion compared to Rs 8.120 billion last day.

Out of 340 companies, share prices of 159 companies recorded increase while 153 companies registered decrease whereas 28 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leafwith a volume of 7,524,000 and price per share of Rs 16.65, Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 7,126,000 and price per share of Rs 8.88 and Oil and Gas development with a volume of 6,819,500 and price per share of Rs 119.9

