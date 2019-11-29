Pakistan Stock Exchange signs agreement with SZS Exchange for trading system

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signed an agreement with Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) for acquiring a trading and surveillance system to bring PSX at par with other international stock exchanges

The formal signing ceremony took place in a grand and colorful event in Shenzhen, China three days back, said PSX Chairman Suleman S. Mehdi at a media briefing on Friday here at the stock exchange. He was flanked by PSX's Acting Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rafique Umer, PSX Director Abid Ali Habib and General Manager, Information Technology, Mahmood Siddique who also assisted him to answer media queries.

PSX delegation was led by Chairman PSX, Sulaiman S. Mehdi and the Chinese side was represented by Chief Executive Officer of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wang Jianjun.

The PSX Chief informed the media that PSX's Borad of Directors had taken this decision on September 26, 2019 and approved the execution of the above landmark agreement.

He said that trading and surveillance system offered by SZSE is state-of-the-art, robust system. The additional benefits of the SZSE Trading System would be built-in risk management, Market access, market data dissemination, market control, real-time trading system, disaster recovery and system operation, monitoring and management, growth enterprise market (so far known as Small and Medium enterprise trading), bonds/term finance certificate trading, single stock option trading, index option trading and real time fault-tolerant system.

A further additional interface is China Connect which could give PSX access to the other exchanges that SZSE was connected to included Shanghai and Hong Kong. This would open up the Asian market to PSX and Pakistan for business opportunities. Additionally, the improved data quality will compound PSX data vending potential and capability immensely, he said.

He said the surveillance system consisted of features, such as real-time monitoring, ex-post investigation, trade replay, data query and reporting, case management, surveillance task management, security and audit, and job schedule system. These features were world class stock market surveillance tools and PSX stakeholders of the Capital Market would be direct beneficiaries.

"In today's fast changing technological world, a reliable, secure and efficient Trading System is a basic requirement for PSX," he said adding that a robust and state-of-the-art Surveillance System is also an essential requisite as PSX is the only national exchange and the front line regulator.

He said pakistan stock exchange had received immense support and applause from the Capital Market stakeholders, from the brokerage industry as well as the listed corporates as they all stood to benefit from the efficient operations, new product possibilities and surveillance capabilities that this system would bring.

The PSX was confident on the quality of the system which is currently used by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange itself without any lapses.

SZSE is the world's 3rd largest exchange in terms of trading value which shows the robustness of the trading & surveillance system. SZSE has assured continuous technical support to PSX as a strategic partner post-installation of this system. Both PSX and SZSE reaffirmed their commitment to technological cooperation which would be helpful in elevating the image and standing of PSX vis a vis other developed exchanges around the world.

To a question, he said to-date PSX has no surveillance system and the exchange is bound to have credible system before end of this year and SZSE's surveillance acquired by Pakistan is the best one in the world.

He explained that the system was acquired from PSX's partner exchange SZSE. It had been acquired for long time on easy terms with payment in installments in five years. Three companies Chinese consortium including SZSE has forty percent shares in Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In next 12 to 14 months this system would start working at PSX, he said adding that for certain period of time the existing PSX trading system would be working as parallel. The new trading system would be started from low level with 10 to 12 scripts.

About the appointment of Chief Executive Officer at PSX, he said it was Chinese consortium's privilege and that they have forwarded nominations for this post; most probably the coming CEO would be a Pakistani.

PSX Chairman, on this occasion, announced that first Exchange Trading Fund would be launced in January 2020 and the second would come within next 90 days.

To another media query, he said that rate of listing of companies with PSX purely depended on the current tax regime in the country. It had nothing to do with PSX policies, he said.