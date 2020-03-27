Pakistan Stock Exchange starts with bullish trend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, last working day of the week, started with bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 263 points at 27,530 level. On Thursday, the market closed at 27,267 after recovering by 38 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Friday, last working day of the week, started with bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 263 points at 27,530 level. On Thursday, the market closed at 27,267 after recovering by 38 points.

Whereas, in inter-bank Dollar went up by Rs 1.87 to Pak Rupees 168.