Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bearish, Lose 775 Points To Close At 39,112 Points 02 Nov 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,112 points against 39,888 points on the last working day, with negative change of 775.82 points (1.94%).

A total 322,289,453 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 541,779,803 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.966 billion against Rs 20.339 billion previous day.

As many as 396 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gain and 294 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 32,404,797 shares and price per share of Rs14.89, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 31,221,500 and price per share of Rs22.90 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 20,175,000 and price per share of Rs12.48.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs125 per share, closing at Rs8325 whereas Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs13000.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs122.96 per share, closing at Rs1527 whereas Bata (Pak) shares decreased by Rs118.85 per share closing at Rs1469.9.

