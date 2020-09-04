Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bearish, loses 165 points to close at 42,023 points 04 Sep 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,023 points as compared to 42,188.11 points on the last working day, with negative change of 165.11 points (0.39%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,023 points as compared to 42,188.11 points on the last working day, with negative change of 165.11 points (0.39%).

A total 758,076,861 shares were traded compared to the trade 919,471,486 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs24.758 billion as compared to Rs26.544 billion during last trading day.

As many as 419 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 180 recorded gain and 224 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 73,163,000 shares and price per share of Rs20.04, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 51,655,500 and price per share of Rs15.10 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 41,349,500 and price per share of Rs15.73.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs367 per share, closing at Rs12,500 whereas Rafhan Maize XD was runner up with the increase of Rs92.50 per share, closing at Rs8192.50.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 65 per share, closing at Rs6310 whereas JDW Sugar shares decreased by Rs18.37 per share closing at Rs226.63.