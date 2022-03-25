UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish

Published March 25, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bullish on Friday, gaining 28.60 points, with a positive change of 0.07 percent, closing at 42,551.15 points against 42,522.55 points on the last working day

A total of 161,935,190 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 149,788,966 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.146 billion against Rs5.640 billion on last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 162 of them recorded gain and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 22,173,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.56, Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 9,828,000 and price per share of Rs 4.63 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 9,406,818 and price per share of Rs5.25.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs61.15 per share, closing at Rs879 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs48.96 to Rs1038.95.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs72.67 closing at Rs 896.32 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs57 to close at Rs11,633.

>