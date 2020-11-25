UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 514 Points To Close At 40,377 Points 25 Nov 2020

Wed 25th November 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 514 points to close at 40,377 points 25 Nov 2020

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend and closed at 40,377 points against 39,863 points on the last working day, with positive change of 514.18 points (1,29%).

A total 241,946,292 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 174,718,733 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.831 billion against Rs7.794 billion previous day.

As many as 378 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gain and 134 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Fauji Bin (R ) with a volume of 28,573,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.32, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,158,000 and price per share of Rs51.98 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,846,000 and price per share of Rs23.58.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2850 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs47.03 per share, closing at Rs1353.17.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs8311 whereasWyeth Pak Ltd shares decreased by Rs12.56 per share closing at Rs998.02.

More Stories From Business

