Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 90 points to close at 44,857 points 16 Mar 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 90.47 points, with positive change of 0.2 percent, closing at 44,857.06 points against 44,766.59 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 90.47 points, with positive change of 0.2 percent, closing at 44,857.06 points against 44,766.59 points on the last working day.

A total 408,459,623 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 455,550,207 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.986 billion against Rs21.959 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 168 of them recorded gain and 213 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 37,238,113 shares and price per share of Rs28.55, Telecard Limited with a volume of 35,608,000 and price per share of Rs7.35 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 28,550,715 and price per share of Rs128.98.

Indus Motor CoXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs34.71 per share, closing at Rs1028.96 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, share prices of which increased by Rs33.33, closing at Rs905.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs291 per share, closing at Rs9899 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the decrease of Rs136.25 per share, closing at Rs5900.

