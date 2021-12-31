Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 179 points to close at 44,596 points 31 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 179.87 points, with a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 44,596.07 points against 44,416.20 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 179.87 points, with a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 44,596.07 points against 44,416.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 317,646,369 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 243,084,335 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.829 billion against Rs10.341 billion the previous day.

As many as 361 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 215 of them recorded gain and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 41,966,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.08, Cynergyico PK with a volume of 39,830,000 and price per share of Rs6.81 and TRG Pak LTD with volume of 20,431,662 and price per share of Rs117.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs302.98 per share, closing at Rs5725.49 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs71.16 to Rs2171.15.

Blessed Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs35.62 closing Rs450 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs33.33 to close at Rs445.