UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 179 Points To Close At 44,596 Points 31 Dec 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 179 points to close at 44,596 points 31 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 179.87 points, with a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 44,596.07 points against 44,416.20 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 179.87 points, with a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 44,596.07 points against 44,416.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 317,646,369 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 243,084,335 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.829 billion against Rs10.341 billion the previous day.

As many as 361 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 215 of them recorded gain and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 41,966,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.08, Cynergyico PK with a volume of 39,830,000 and price per share of Rs6.81 and TRG Pak LTD with volume of 20,431,662 and price per share of Rs117.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs302.98 per share, closing at Rs5725.49 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs71.16 to Rs2171.15.

Blessed Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs35.62 closing Rs450 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs33.33 to close at Rs445.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

President calls for timely implementation of Pakis ..

President calls for timely implementation of Pakistan Quarters Urban Regeneratio ..

1 second ago
 CM directs Health deptt for in time commencement o ..

CM directs Health deptt for in time commencement of classes at Timergara Medical ..

4 seconds ago
 3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

2 minutes ago
 New Strains Make COVID-19 Pandemic Predictions Dif ..

New Strains Make COVID-19 Pandemic Predictions Difficult - Former Russian Health ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 31 Dec 2021 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 31 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension schedule for Saturda ..

IESCO issues power suspension schedule for Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.