Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 382 Points 28 Mar 2022

March 28, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bullish on Monday, gaining 382.41 points, with a positive change of 0.88 percent, closing at 43,933.56 points against 43,551.15 points on the last working day

A total of 132,635,884 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 161,935,190 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.802 billion against Rs4.146 billion on last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gain and 87 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 13,112,115 shares and price per share of Rs11.17, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 6,664,000 and price per share of Rs 1.57 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 6,608,000 and price per share of Rs 3.02.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs357 per share, closing at Rs11,990 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs46.43 to Rs 666.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs77.68 closing at Rs961.27 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs70 to close at Rs2220.

>