Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 529 Points To Close At 42,541 Points 26 May 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 06:57 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 529.05 points, with a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 42,541.71 points against 42,012.66 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 529.05 points, with a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 42,541.71 points against 42,012.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 347,068,781 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 240,046,117 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.042 billion against Rs7.570 billion on last trading day.

As many as 351 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 263 of them recorded gain and 63 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 35,663,724 shares and price per share of Rs17.88, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 19,647,019 and price per share of Rs5.59 and Telecard Limited with volume of 18,443,000 and price per share of Rs11.70.

Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.45 per share, closing at Rs.645 whereas the runner up was Philip Morris Pak, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs38.87 to Rs580.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs76.71 closing at Rs2,123.28 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs18.43 to close at Rs1,268.17.

