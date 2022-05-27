UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 319 Points To Close At 42,861 Points 27 May 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 319 points to close at 42,861 points 27 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 319.74 points, with a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 42,861.45 points against 42,541.71 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 319.74 points, with a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 42,861.45 points against 42,541.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 527,672,738 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 347,068,781 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.974 billion against Rs9.042 billion on last trading day.

As many as 368 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gain and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 64,002,196 shares and price per share of Rs5.73, Pak Refinery with volume of 55,636,420 and price per share of Rs17.79 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 21,506,000 and price per share of Rs1.57.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.390 per share, closing at Rs.9,990 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs74.24 to Rs1,0754.25.Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs43.47 closing at Rs536.53 followed by Indus Thal Ind. Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs20.58 to close at Rs253.91.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Transnistrian Parliament Approves Appointment of R ..

Transnistrian Parliament Approves Appointment of Rosenberg as Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes over 2629 kg drugs in 49 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 2629 kg drugs in 49 operations; arrests 39

1 minute ago
 KU awards 73 MPhil 36 PhD degrees in various disci ..

KU awards 73 MPhil 36 PhD degrees in various disciplines

1 minute ago
 ITP fines several vehicles over wrong parking

ITP fines several vehicles over wrong parking

1 minute ago
 US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Wa ..

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Was Spread - Russian Defense Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Sam ..

Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Samina

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.