UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 178 Points To Close At 43,040 Points 30 May 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 178 points to close at 43,040 points 30 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 178.69 points, with a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 43,040.14 points against 42,861.45 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 178.69 points, with a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 43,040.14 points against 42,861.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,471,668 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 527,672,738 shares the previous day,whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.118 billion against Rs.13.974 billion on last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 138 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 18,538,935 shares and price per share of Rs.19.28, Pak Refinery with volume of 17,238,890 and price per share of Rs17.82 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 9,972,736 and price per share of Rs.5.65.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.42 per share, closing at Rs.2,152 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs35.14 to Rs1,115.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs190 closing at Rs9,800 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs70 to close at Rs.875.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9 ..

German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9% in May - Statistical Office

39 seconds ago
 HESCO recovers Rs 53 million dues, thousands illeg ..

HESCO recovers Rs 53 million dues, thousands illegal power connections severed

41 seconds ago
 Vietnam's CPI up 2.25 pct in 5 months

Vietnam's CPI up 2.25 pct in 5 months

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan White wins All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Mem ..

Pakistan White wins All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Volleyball title

44 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping welcomes Hong Kong's next leader John L ..

Xi Jinping welcomes Hong Kong's next leader John Lee

3 minutes ago
 Nadal loses out as Djokovic French Open clash gets ..

Nadal loses out as Djokovic French Open clash gets night session

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.