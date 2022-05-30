Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 178 points to close at 43,040 points 30 May 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 178.69 points, with a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 43,040.14 points against 42,861.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,471,668 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 527,672,738 shares the previous day,whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.118 billion against Rs.13.974 billion on last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 138 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 18,538,935 shares and price per share of Rs.19.28, Pak Refinery with volume of 17,238,890 and price per share of Rs17.82 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 9,972,736 and price per share of Rs.5.65.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.42 per share, closing at Rs.2,152 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs35.14 to Rs1,115.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs190 closing at Rs9,800 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs70 to close at Rs.875.