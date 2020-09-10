UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish To Close At 42,022 Points 09 Sep 2020

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:42 AM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,022.25 points as compared to 41,985.19 points on the last working day, with positive change of 37.06 points (0.09%).

A total 707,013,027 shares were traded compared to the trade 884,370,174 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs21.318 billion as compared to Rs27.930 billion during last trading day.

A total 707,013,027 shares were traded compared to the trade 884,370,174 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs21.318 billion as compared to Rs27.930 billion during last trading day.

As many as 430 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 229 recorded gain and 183 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 75,616,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.42, PTCL with a volume of 63,041,000 and price per share of Rs10.32 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 57,235,500 and price per share of Rs12.99.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs83.70 per share, closing at Rs6582 whereas Islan Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs67.79 per share, closing at Rs1030.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs359 per share, closing at Rs12,500 whereas Colgate Palm shares decreased by Rs54.57 per share closing at Rs 3,400.

