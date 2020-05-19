UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Successfully Concludes Book Building Process Of Sukuk II Of Power Holding Ltd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange successfully concludes book building process of Sukuk II of Power Holding Ltd

The book building process of Sukuk II of Power Holding Limited (PHL), a public sector entity fully owned by the Ministry of Energy, was successfully concluded here on Tuesday by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The book building process of Sukuk II of Power Holding Limited (PHL), a public sector entity fully owned by the Ministry of Energy, was successfully concluded here on Tuesday by pakistan stock exchange (PSX).

According to a concerned official, the issue has significantly attracted the investors and has been heavily oversubscribed, at very attractive rates for PHL.

The Sukuk bonds pricing was said to had set at cut-off - 10 bps with six months kibor - 10 basis points while its private placement managed attracting a diverse group of investors including banks, Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and High-Net-Worth IndividuaIs (HNWIs).

The government has reportedly received bids worth Rs.356 billion with mopping Rs.200 billion for Sukuk bonds.

This is the first ever debt issuance through book building in Pakistan Stock Exchange's history and represents an important milestone in the development of debt capital markets in the country, said the psx official.

PSX was claimed to be presently playing a key role in helping the government raise financing for infrastructure and to help reduce power sector circular debt with utmost transparency and efficiency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Chinese Logistics Firm for Working Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.