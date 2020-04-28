UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange To Remain Closed On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange to remain closed on Friday

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed on the occasion of Labour Day, Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed on the occasion of Labour Day, Friday.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the psx will remain closed on May 01 being the public holiday as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange May Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

2 minutes ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

19 minutes ago

Distance learning programmes through Radio Pakista ..

17 seconds ago

Crackdown against profiteering; 800 shopkeepers fi ..

18 seconds ago

COVID-19 Dynamics in Belgium Allow Authorities to ..

20 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat urges fight for selflessness

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.