Pakistan Stock Exchange Triggers Market Halt, Loses 1,716 Points To Close At 35,956 Points 12 Mar 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:54 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday triggered a market halt of 45 minutes and noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,956.69 points as compared to 37,673.25 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1716.56 points (4.56 %).

A total of 230,698,940 shares were traded compared to the trade 217,634,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 9.837 billion as compared to Rs11.832 billion during last trading day.

As many as 323 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 42 recorded gain and 271 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 28,009,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.20, Fauji Cement with a volume of 17,410,000 and price per share of Rs17.19 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 16,797,500 and price per share of Rs27.42.

Philip Morris Pak recorded the maximum increase of Rs137.02 per share, closing at Rs2098 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs124 per share, closing at Rs1924.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 285.

50 per share, closing at Rs6812.50 whereas Bata (Pak) decreases Rs111.84 per share closing at Rs1687.39.� Meanwhile, the PSX had triggered a market halt at 02:13 pm which continued for 45 minutes. Later, the stock market reopened and functioned as per norm throughout the day.

The PSX, as a frontline regulator, introduced market halt action with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders.

This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes which is triggered when the KSE30 index moves 4% either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes, according to PSX press statement.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets, it added.

During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.

PSX remains at the forefront of the Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.

