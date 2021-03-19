Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 177 points to close at 44,901 points 19 Mar 2021

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned around to witness bullish trend, gaining 177.22 points, with positive change of 0.4 percent, closing at 44,901.31 points against 44,724.09 points on the last working day.

A total 484,637,342 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 554,068,283 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.832 billion against Rs23.699 billion previous day.

As many as 388 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 263 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 101,377,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.04, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,243,500 and price per share of Rs4.12 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 30,602,083 and price per share of Rs138.59.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs320 per share, closing at Rs14200 followed by National Refinery, share prices of which increased by Rs36.27, closing at Rs582.78.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs5855 whereas Indus Motor CoXD was runner up with the decrease of Rs62.90 per share, closing at Rs1037.28.

