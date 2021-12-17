UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Turns Around, Gains 169 Points To Close At 43,900 Points 17 Dec 2021

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 169 points to close at 43,900 points 17 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 169.48 points, with a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 43,900.68 points against 43,731.20 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 169.48 points, with a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 43,900.68 points against 43,731.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 252,204,958 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 312,071,202 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.053 billion against Rs10.122 billion the previous day.

As many as 327 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 180 of them recorded gain and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 29,218,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.15, Hum Network with a volume of 25,964,000 and price per share of Rs 6.33 and Telecard Limited with volume of 17,473,500 and price per share of Rs 15.65.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 142.65 per share, closing atRs 2044.65 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 49.50 to Rs 710.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 139.74 closing Rs 2460.25 followed by Rafhan Allawasaya Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 67.38 to close at Rs 2382.63.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

11 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Cu ..

Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Curtail Rights - Minister

37 seconds ago
 Sarah, Ushna make place in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ..

Sarah, Ushna make place in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ships final

38 seconds ago
 87 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan from India

87 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan from India

40 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 77275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 77275 cusecs water

42 seconds ago
 White House warns Russia 'no talks on European sec ..

White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.