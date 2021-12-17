Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 169 points to close at 43,900 points 17 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 169.48 points, with a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 43,900.68 points against 43,731.20 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 169.48 points, with a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 43,900.68 points against 43,731.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 252,204,958 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 312,071,202 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.053 billion against Rs10.122 billion the previous day.

As many as 327 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 180 of them recorded gain and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 29,218,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.15, Hum Network with a volume of 25,964,000 and price per share of Rs 6.33 and Telecard Limited with volume of 17,473,500 and price per share of Rs 15.65.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 142.65 per share, closing atRs 2044.65 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 49.50 to Rs 710.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 139.74 closing Rs 2460.25 followed by Rafhan Allawasaya Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 67.38 to close at Rs 2382.63.