Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 points to close at 46,629 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 229.97 points, with a positive change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 46,629.88 points against 46,399.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 320,334,452 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 434,690,600 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.654 billion against Rs14.265 billion the previous day.

As many as 340 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 134 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were F.Nat. Equities with a volume of 39,042,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.10, Service Fabrics with a volume of 30,488,000 and price per share of Rs11.44 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 23,782,500 and price per share of Rs33.24.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs9500, runner up was Atlas Honda Ltd XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs76.60 to Rs1155.

The share of Sapphire Fiber witnessed minimum decrease of 58 closing 719.10 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs41.85 to close at Rs516.15.