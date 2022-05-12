Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 35 points to close at 42,898 points 12 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 35.29 points, with a slight positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 42,898.44 points against 42,863.15 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 35.29 points, with a slight positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 42,898.44 points against 42,863.15 points on the last working day.

A total of 284,503,575 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 338,542,010 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.800 billion against Rs9.531 billion on last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gain and 137 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Treet Corp with a volume of 27,626,500 shares and price per share of Rs31.45, TPL Properties with volume of 18,899,871 and price per share of Rs17.21 and Telecard Limited with volume of 16,855,000 and price per share of Rs11.17.

Gatron Ind. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs27.53 per share, closing at Rs410.33 whereas the runner up was Highnoon (Lab) XB, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs20.01 to Rs550.59.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs134.16 closing at Rs5,615.84 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs50.12 to close at Rs1,150.