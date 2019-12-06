UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Up By 91 Points To Close At 40,732 06 Dec 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange up by 91 points to close at 40,732 06 Dec 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,732 points as compared to 40,641 points on the last working day with the positive change of 91 points (0.22%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,732 points as compared to 40,641 points on the last working day with the positive change of 91 points (0.22%).

A total of 268,603,940 shares were traded compared to the trade 327,238,870 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.

7 billion compared to Rs 16.13 billion during last trading day.

Total 362 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 184 recorded gain and 166 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 53,506,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.96, FCCL with a volume of 34,965,000 and MLCF with a volume of 18,771,500 and price per share of Rs 24.16.

