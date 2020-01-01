UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Welcomes New Year With 644 Points Gain 01 Jan 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:39 PM

On Wednesday, the first day of the new year, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed its psychological barrier of 41,000 points with increase of 644 points and it closed at 41,400 points

Overall, 344 companies' shares were traded. Of these, 254 companiesgained whereas 75 companies lost their shares value. The highest level of trading was 41,544 points and the lowest was 40,735 points, said a psx report.

