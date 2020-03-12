UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses Another Halt As KSE-100 Index Tumbled 1,701 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses another halt as KSE-100 index tumbled 1,701 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed another steep fall on Thursday as the index plunged 1701 points on negative sentiments with respect to outbreak of coronavirus around the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX)'s benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed another steep fall on Thursday as the index plunged 1701 points on negative sentiments with respect to outbreak of coronavirus around the globe.

The psx triggered a market halt at 02:13 pm which lasted for 45 minutes. The market halt was triggered as a standard protocol for risk management purposes, said a spokesperson of the PSX.

The spokesman said, "Market halt" procedure has been introduced by PSX as a frontline regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019.

The action triggers when the KSE-30 index moves 4 percent either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets.

During this halt, trading in all securities remained temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure. The stock experts were of the view that the bearish trend in the markets around the gbolve set in after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic.

Moreover, the travel advisories issued by US President Donald Trump for its citizen to the Europe also triggered a sell off panic among the traders.

