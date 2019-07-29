UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses Bearish Trend 29 July 2019

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Monday as KSE 100 index lost 369.04 points (1.16 percent) to close at 31734.23 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) remained bearish on Monday as KSE 100 index lost 369.04 points (1.16 percent) to close at 31734.23 points.

A total of 37,374,980 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.418 billion.

Out of 291 companies, share prices of 62 companies recorded increase while 214 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top active companies were KEL with a volume of 6,262,500 shares and its price per share witnessed decrease of Rs 0.15 and traded at Rs 3.47 followed by Mapple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF) with a volume of 3,678,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.95 to Rs 17.97 and TRG with a volume of 3,548,000 and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.28 to Rs 12.13.

