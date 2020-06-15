Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend, loses 786 points to close at 33,824 points 15 June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,824.51 points as compared to 34,611.23 points on the last working day, with negative change of 786.72 points (2.27%).

A total of 262,839,023 shares were traded compared to the trade 177,883,469 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.278 billion as compared to Rs 6.312 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 84 recorded gain and 250 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 45,382,500 shares and price per share of Rs 12.67, Power Cement with a volume of 10,966,500 with price per share of Rs 6.32 and Azgard Nine with a volume of 10,344,500 and price per share of Rs 15.55.

The Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs 115 per share, closing at Rs 7015 while Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs 20.50 per share, closing at Rs 595.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 67.25 per share, closing at Rs 1533, whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber shares decreased by Rs44.52 per share closing at Rs 701.