Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as KSE-100 down by 114.93 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 39914.76 points as compared to 40029.69 points on the previous working day with negative change of 114.93 points (-0.29%).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 39914.76 points as compared to 40029.69 points on the previous working day with negative change of 114.93 points (-0.29%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 576,547,157 while value of shares traded during day stood at 17,537,085,809.

As many as 415 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 118 recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas share price of 31 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Unity food with volume of 81,623,500 shares, Hascol petrol with 65,300,500 and WorldCall Telecom with 35,836,000.

Unilever Foods registered a maximum increase of 345.00 per share, closing at 9000.00 while Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of 100.00 per share, closing at 7950.00.