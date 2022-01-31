UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 296 Points To Close At 45,374 Points 31 Jan 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 296.77 points, a positive change of 0.66 points, closing at 45,374.68 points against 45,077.91 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 296.77 points, a positive change of 0.66 points, closing at 45,374.68 points against 45,077.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 251,682,734 shares, valuing Rs8.563, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 258,912,326 shares worth Rs 8.125, the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 237 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Treet Corp with a volume of 22,937,500 shares and price per share of Rs40.

69, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 22,493,500 and price per share of Rs2.24 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 18,123,023 and price per share of Rs88.93.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs162.98 per share, closing at Rs2447.99 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize the share prices of which climbed up by Rs150 to Rs9750.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs22.31 closing at Rs838.67 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs20 to close at Rs750.

More Stories From Business

>