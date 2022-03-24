Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend, gains 318 points to close at 43,522 points 24 Mar 2022

UrduPoint.com

Published March 24, 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 318.76 points, with a positive change of 074 percent, closing at 42,522.55 points against 42,203.79 points on the last working day

A total of 149,788,966 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 138,281,102 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.640 billion against Rs5.005 billion on last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 178 of them recorded gain and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Treet Corp with a volume of 20,763,000 shares and price per share of Rs30.90, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 10,204,425 and price per share of Rs 76.38 and Telecard Limited with volume of 9,403,840 and price per share of Rs10.39.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs550.50 per share, closing at Rs24,000 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs286.67 to Rs11,690.

Wyeth Pak LtdXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs35.38 closing at Rs 2060.57 followed by Shield Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs25.91 to close at Rs319.74.

