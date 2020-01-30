UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses Bullish Trend 30 Jan 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend 30 Jan 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,903.50 points as compared to 41,898.70 points on the last working day with the nominal positive change of 4.8 points (0.01%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,903.50 points as compared to 41,898.70 points on the last working day with the nominal positive change of 4.8 points (0.01%).

A total of 162,237,910 shares were traded compared to the trade 197,137,000 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.844 billion as compared to Rs 7.4 billion during last trading day.

Total 349 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 193 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 17,965,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.22, Avanceon Ltd with a volume of 15,944,000 and price per share of Rs 38.35 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,040,000 and price per share of Rs 13.92.

Sapphire Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 45.10 per share, closing at Rs 865.11 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 34.98 per share, closing at Rs 1934.99.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 143 per share, closing at Rs 2457 whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by Rs 95 per share closing at Rs 6900.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Avanceon Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

7 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

7 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

16 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

7 minutes ago

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, In ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.