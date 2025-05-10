Open Menu

Pakistan Successfully Completed IMF Review For $1bln Tranche, Board Approved $1.4 Bln For RSF

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.4 bln for RSF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Khurram Shehzad has said that Pakistan has successfully completed the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) review, securing the $1 billion tranche and board approval for the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"Despite a highly challenging global environment and persistent regional headwinds, Pakistan has successfully completed the IMF review, securing the $1 billion tranche and board approval for the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

This outcome reflects the IMF’s confidence in our reform agenda and our commitment to economic stabilization and climate resilience. We remain focused on maintaining macroeconomic discipline while navigating geopolitical pressures with responsibility and resolve",  he posted on the social media site X.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

8 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

13 hours ago
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

13 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

13 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

13 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

13 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

13 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business