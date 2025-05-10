Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.4 bln for RSF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Khurram Shehzad has said that Pakistan has successfully completed the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) review, securing the $1 billion tranche and board approval for the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"Despite a highly challenging global environment and persistent regional headwinds, Pakistan has successfully completed the IMF review, securing the $1 billion tranche and board approval for the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

This outcome reflects the IMF’s confidence in our reform agenda and our commitment to economic stabilization and climate resilience. We remain focused on maintaining macroeconomic discipline while navigating geopolitical pressures with responsibility and resolve", he posted on the social media site X.