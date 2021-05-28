The monitory Policy Committee further noted that in March, Pakistan successfully completed the combined 2nd-5th reviews of the IMF program and returned to international capital markets by raising $2.5 billion through an oversubscribed Eurobond, issued at yields below the initial price guidance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The monitory Policy Committee further noted that in March, Pakistan successfully completed the combined 2nd-5th reviews of the IMF program and returned to international capital markets by raising $2.5 billion through an oversubscribed Eurobond, issued at yields below the initial price guidance.

Together, these positive external developments kept the PKR broadly stable since the last MPC meeting around its pre-Covid level, and saw SBP's foreign exchange reserves rise to almost $16 billion, a four-year high.

Looking ahead, the current account deficit is expected to remain bounded, modulated by the flexible exchange rate regime, and external financing needs should be comfortably met, further bolstering foreign exchange buffers, the MPC assessed.

As envisaged in this year's budget, fiscal consolidation has progressed well through the first three quarters of FY21. At 3.5 percent of GDP, the fiscal deficit is 0.6 percentage points lower than last year, despite higher interest payments and Covid-related expenses.

Led by a rebound in sales tax and direct taxes, FBR tax collection (net of refunds) has increased by 14 percent. Restrictions on supplementary grants and austerity measures have contained non-interest current expenditures, which grew by 6.7 percent, only around half the rate of last year. As a result, the Primary balance recorded a 1 percent of GDP surplus, its highest level through the first three quarters in 12 years.

The MPC noted that financial conditions remain appropriately accommodative. Since the last meeting, market yields have declined in line with the forward guidance provided by the MPC and private sector credit has witnessed a notable uptick, consistent with previous growth upturns.

Cumulatively through April, the flow of private sector credit has grown by 43 percent (y/y), led by fixed investment and consumer loans, primarily due to the low interest rate environment and SBP's refinancing schemes, especially TERF and LTFF.

Inflation Outlook The MPC noted that year on year inflation rose to 11.1 percent in April, propped up by the lingering impact of this February's electricity tariff increase as well as a pick-up in month-on-month food prices, partly driven by the usual seasonality around Ramzan.

The MPC noted that supply-shocks to food and energy still dominate, with a small number of energy and food items in the CPI basket accounting for about three-fourths of the rise in inflation since January.

The MPC also observed that although core inflation in urban areas has risen by around 1.5 percentage points during this period, available evidence suggests that demand-side pressures on inflation continue to be relatively contained. This reflects the fact that despite the economic recovery, there was still some spare capacity following last year's contraction.

Second-round effects from the supply shocks were also not visibly apparent: price pressures are concentrated in a few items, wage growth is subdued keeping a cap on costs, and inflation expectations remain reasonably anchored.

As previously forecast, the headline year-on-year inflation rate was likely to remain elevated in the coming months due to the recent electricity tariff hike, pushing the average for FY21 close to the upper end of the announced range of 7-9 percent.

As supply shocks dissipate thereafter, inflation is expected to gradually fall toward the 5-7 percent target range over the medium-term.

Since the last MPC, headline inflation has risen further, mainly driven by supply shocks to food and energy, including the lingering impact of February's electricity tariff hikes. On a sequential basis, upward momentum in certain food prices notably fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, and edible oil was exacerbated by the advent of Ramzan, more than offsetting the recent decline in wheat prices.

"While core inflation has picked up in urban areas, price pressures were concentrated among a relatively confined set of items and spare capacity still exists in the economy. Inflation expectations also remain reasonably anchored and wage growth is still muted," the MPC maintained.

This suggests that second-round effects of the prevailing supply-shocks to inflation were not manifesting at the moment. As the economy gathers further momentum, it will be important to ensure that food price pressures were reversed through successful implementation of administrative measures to keep second-round effects in check.

Looking ahead, the inflation trajectory would be affected by the path of domestic food and energy prices, this summer's round of wage negotiations, next year's budget, and the strength of the on-going economic recovery, the committee forecast and vowed that, the MPC will continue to carefully monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation, financial stability and growth.

In light of the foregoing considerations, the MPC was of the view that the current significantly accommodating stance of monetary policy remains appropriate to ensure the recovery becomes firmly entrenched and self-sustaining. This is especially so given the renewed heightened uncertainty created by the on-going third wave of Covid in Pakistan and the fiscal consolidation expected this fiscal year.

As a result, the MPC noted that it was important for monetary policy to remain supportive. The MPC observed that given the Covid-related uncertainties, the cost of withdrawing monetary stimulus too soon exceeded that of withdrawing too late.

The MPC, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, expects monetary policy to remain accommodative in the near term, and any adjustments in the policy rate to be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates over time.

If demand side pressures emerge as the recovery becomes more durable and the economy returns to full capacity, the MPC noted that it would be prudent for monetary policy to begin to normalize through a gradual reduction in the degree of accommodation.

This would help ensure that inflation does not become entrenched at a high level and financial conditions remain orderly, thereby supporting sustainable growth.