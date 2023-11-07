Open Menu

'Pakistan, Sudan Can Benefit From Each Other's Potentials'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

'Pakistan, Sudan can benefit from each other's potentials'

Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other's potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other's potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy. The experts from both the countries must identify various areas for mutual co-operation.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry stated this in a meeting with Director General Health of South Sudan Dr. Peter Aguek Baak here at the LCCI on Tuesday.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that new era of bilateral trade relations between the two countries has started and Pakistan needs to explore and develop business relations with Africa. He said that Dr. Peter’s visit to explore the Pakistani market would go a long way and help make two way trade and economic ties stronger.

He said that the private sectors of Pakistan and Sudan can step into joint ventures in trade, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical and agri mechanized structure.

Dr. Peter Aguek Baak informed the LCCI SVP that he would visit different industries, government departments, and hoped that he would also sign some agreements with industries, especially pharmaceutical and the supply of Pakistani products to South Sudan would start right after.

Dr. Peter Aguek Baak invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Sudan to have first-hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities.

He said that businessmen of both the countries together can move forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Business Agriculture Visit Agri Sudan Chamber Market Commerce From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Meeting discussed proposed economic development pl ..

Meeting discussed proposed economic development plan for merged districts

2 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announces result of ..

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet o ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter g ..

Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang apprehended

4 minutes ago
 CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

4 minutes ago
 QDP to be completed by December

QDP to be completed by December

4 minutes ago
CM, NY Dy Speaker discuss prospects for declaring ..

CM, NY Dy Speaker discuss prospects for declaring Sindh & New York as sister pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Foreign players see Pakistan as leading destinatio ..

Foreign players see Pakistan as leading destination for int'l sports events

3 minutes ago
 LCCI to remain closed on Nov 10

LCCI to remain closed on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 Europe's Euclid space telescope releases first ima ..

Europe's Euclid space telescope releases first images

3 minutes ago
 Taxila police continue crackdown against criminals

Taxila police continue crackdown against criminals

3 minutes ago
 City Gulbahar, Frontier College Triumph in Girls T ..

City Gulbahar, Frontier College Triumph in Girls T20 Championship

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business