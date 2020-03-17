Pakistan Sugar Mills Association delegation meets Hafeez shaikh

A delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by Association Chairman Aslam Faruque on Tuesday met with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by Association Chairman Aslam Faruque on Tuesday met with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

During the meeting, the PSMA delegation briefed the adviser on the sugar situation in the country, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Finance.