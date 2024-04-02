Pakistan Sugar Mills Association pushes for export amid IMF conditions

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sentiment was expressed during a general body meeting of the PSMA held in Punjab Zone, where members commended the government's efforts to curb the smuggling of essential commodities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) is optimistic that exporting surplus sugar could inject a much-needed boost into the national economy, especially amid the stringent conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Highlighting the potential benefits, a spokesperson for the association emphasized, "The surplus sugar saved from smuggling could be exported, contributing valuable foreign exchange to the country."

Addressing the economic challenges posed by the IMF, the spokesperson noted, "Exporting surplus sugar could alleviate the burden of inflation on the public and reduce the government's reliance on foreign aid."

The meeting also addressed correspondence between the sugar industry and the Federal Ministers of Finance and Commerce. According to the letters, the domestic sugar industry recorded a surplus in production during the recent crushing season of 2023-24. With an excess of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar available, Pakistan stands to earn approximately 1.2 billion US Dollars in foreign exchange.

Concerns were raised regarding increased production costs due to higher sugarcane prices in the current season compared to the previous year.

Urgent policy measures are needed to export at least 1 million metric tons of surplus sugar without subsidies, capitalizing on favorable international market prices.

The spokesperson underscored the opportunity presented by India's shift towards manufacturing value-added goods, creating a gap in the global sugar market that Pakistan could exploit.

Furthermore, it was suggested that the government establish an annual quota of 1 million tons for sugar exports, considering anticipated increases in sugarcane production. Pakistan's competitive position as a low-cost sugar producer was emphasized, with sugarcane rates reaching up to Rs. 500 per maund this year.

The association highlighted the financial strain faced by the sugar industry, urging the government to facilitate additional sugar exports without financial assistance. Additionally, potential revenue from exporting sugar by-products like ethanol was discussed.

Moreover, the sugar industry's capacity to generate 1,500 to 2,000 MW of electricity was mentioned as a means to provide affordable power to the nation, ultimately saving taxpayer money. A comprehensive policy framework is necessary to harness these opportunities effectively, the spokesperson added.