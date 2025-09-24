Open Menu

Pakistan, Syria Agree To Form JWG For Agricultural Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan is keen to expand trade, agriculture and technical cooperation with Syria for the benefit of both the countries

The minister held a meeting with the Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr Ramez Alraee, which, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, and cultural exchanges, reaffirming the brotherly ties between the two nations.

The minister underlined that Pakistan and Syria share deep-rooted historic, cultural, and religious bonds, which provide a strong foundation for collaboration in multiple sectors.

Highlighting progress already made, Rana Tanveer Hussain recalled that an MoU on agricultural cooperation has been signed between Pakistan and Syria, paving the way for long-term collaboration in agricultural research, technology transfer, and food security.

He added that once international sanctions on Syria are lifted, the country will emerge as a valuable trade partner for Pakistan in agricultural commodities, including cereals, fruits, and value-added products.

To institutionalize and fast-track cooperation, both sides agreed to form a Joint Working Group (JWG) that will explore practical avenues of collaboration, including modern farming practices, water resource management, capacity building, and agricultural trade facilitation.

The minister stressed that Pakistan is ready to share its expertise and extend technical support to Syria in modern agriculture and food security strategies.

He stated that such initiatives would not only boost bilateral trade but also contribute to sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee appreciated Pakistan’s continued support and welcomed the proposal of establishing a Joint Working Group, assuring Syria’s commitment to work closely with Pakistan in areas of mutual benefit.

Concluding the meeting, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated that Pakistan regards Syria as an important partner in the region and expressed his resolve to expand the scope of cooperation, ensuring that the brotherly relations between the two nations continue to flourish.

