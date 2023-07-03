Open Menu

Pakistan, Syria To Enhance Industrial Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan, Syria to enhance industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Damascus Chamber of Industry, Ghazwan al-Masry during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Syria, Shahid Akhtar, discussed means of enhancing and developing industrial cooperation between the two countries.

According to the SANA news agency, during the meeting held at the Chamber's building in Damascus, Al-Masry stressed that the chamber was ready for full cooperation with the Pakistani side.

He said the chamber would also facilitate communication between businessmen and industrialists in both countries and provide everything necessary for raising economic relations in a way that reflects positively in the interest of the two sides.

The chamber's Chief appreciated Pakistan's stances in support of Syria and its just issues, it added.

On the occasion, Ambassador Akhter said that the meeting aimed to discuss issues related to the development of industrial and commercial cooperation and the establishment of partnerships and joint investments between the two countries.

He pointed out the possibility of benefiting from the progress achieved by his country in the manufacture of medicines, medical materials and surgical tools, including dental ones, in addition to agricultural tools, equipment, heavy machinery and sports equipment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Syria Damascus Progress Chamber From Industry

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

3 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

12 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

15 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

19 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

19 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

21 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business