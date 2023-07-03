Pakistan, Syria to enhance industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Damascus Chamber of Industry, Ghazwan al-Masry during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Syria, Shahid Akhtar, discussed means of enhancing and developing industrial cooperation between the two countries.

According to the SANA news agency, during the meeting held at the Chamber's building in Damascus, Al-Masry stressed that the chamber was ready for full cooperation with the Pakistani side.

He said the chamber would also facilitate communication between businessmen and industrialists in both countries and provide everything necessary for raising economic relations in a way that reflects positively in the interest of the two sides.

The chamber's Chief appreciated Pakistan's stances in support of Syria and its just issues, it added.

On the occasion, Ambassador Akhter said that the meeting aimed to discuss issues related to the development of industrial and commercial cooperation and the establishment of partnerships and joint investments between the two countries.

He pointed out the possibility of benefiting from the progress achieved by his country in the manufacture of medicines, medical materials and surgical tools, including dental ones, in addition to agricultural tools, equipment, heavy machinery and sports equipment.