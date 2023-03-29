Pakistan T-shirt exports to China increase in Jan-Feb 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's T-shirt export industry has been experiencing enrichment in recent years.

In the first two months of 2023, the Pakistani T-shirt market increased by more than 100%, growing for the second year in a row, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

He said that Pakistan's T-shirt exports to China reached USD 5.53 million in the first two months of 2023, up by 106% compared to the same period in 2022. Despite the flood which affected cotton crops, Pakistan continues to be a significant player in the global T-shirt export industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

Ghulam Qadir said that last year, in the first two months, Pakistan exported $2.68 million worth of t-shirts to China, whereas the whole year of 2022 Pakistan's T-shirt exports to China were USD 19.

6 million. "Pakistan's T-shirt export industry has several major markets, including the United States, France, and China," he added.

"We are going to hold an International Textile Exhibition in Karachi on the last week of May, which is one of the biggest events in Pakistan, and expecting many Chinese big players in this sector to attend this Texpo. We also want to meet Pakistani brands in major cities in China," Qadir informed.

Attempts were being made to enhance T-shirt export to China by using Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba, and JD, he said, highlighting that Pakistani t-shirts with Chinese zodiac signs were famous around China.