Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission Meeting On Wednesday
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The meeting of the Joint Commission between Pakistan and Tajikistan will be held here on Wednesday, December 11, with an aim to further strengthen bilateral trade ties between the two countries.
This meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, will be co-chaired by Federal Minister of Energy Sardar Awais Laghari and Tajik Minister for Energy and Water Resources Juma Daler Shofaqir, according to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division here Tuesday.
The joint commission aims to review progress in increasing cooperation in various sectors, including energy, and sign memorandums of understanding. This development is a significant step forward in the two nations' relationship, which has been growing steadily.
In recent years, Pakistan and Tajikistan have made notable efforts to enhance their economic and trade cooperation. The two countries have signed several agreements to boost ties.
