UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Taking Measures To Augment Trade With Iran: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan taking measures to augment trade with Iran: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks to significantly augment bilateral trade volume with Iran.

Talking to Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who called on him, the minister said the current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level.

He highlighted deep rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

He also emphasized that Pakistan always highly values its brotherly relations with its neighboring country. On the occasion, the ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry and appreciated the economic policies of the government.

The minister also underscored the deep-rooted historical cultural, economic, trade and political bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various avenues for enhancing fraternal relations.

He further stressed that the two countries have great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas. They also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement and mutual investment to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

They expressed their satisfaction on mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Ishaq Dar Border Market All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

1 hour ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.