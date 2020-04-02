Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen fulfills his promise to provide low-price sugar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday said that he fulfilled his promise with the nation to provide low-priced sugar in order to facilitate the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday said that he fulfilled his promise with the nation to provide low-priced sugar in order to facilitate the people.

In a tweet, he said that a tender has been submitted to the state-owned utility stores for 20 tonnes sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram.

The previous tender of the utility stores was opened on March 17 where sugar per kilogram was quoted at the rate of Rs79.5.

He added that the people will get relief worth Rs250 million after getting sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram.

Earlier in March, Tareen had offered to provide sugar to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at discounted rates. "As promised on @nadeemmalik's show, I've fulfilled my commitment to supply 20,000 tons sugar at Rs 67000/Ton in the tender today.

Last tender was opened on 17th March, in which 20,000 ton sugar was bought at Rs 79500/TonA direct relief of Rs 25 crore to Awam, Alhamdulillah", he said.