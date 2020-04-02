UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Fulfills His Promise To Provide Low-price Sugar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen fulfills his promise to provide low-price sugar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday said that he fulfilled his promise with the nation to provide low-priced sugar in order to facilitate the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday said that he fulfilled his promise with the nation to provide low-priced sugar in order to facilitate the people.

In a tweet, he said that a tender has been submitted to the state-owned utility stores for 20 tonnes sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram.

The previous tender of the utility stores was opened on March 17 where sugar per kilogram was quoted at the rate of Rs79.5.

He added that the people will get relief worth Rs250 million after getting sugar at the price of Rs67 per kilogram.

Earlier in March, Tareen had offered to provide sugar to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at discounted rates. "As promised on @nadeemmalik's show, I've fulfilled my commitment to supply 20,000 tons sugar at Rs 67000/Ton in the tender today.

Last tender was opened on 17th March, in which 20,000 ton sugar was bought at Rs 79500/TonA direct relief of Rs 25 crore to Awam, Alhamdulillah", he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Price March Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lambasts India over New Domicile Rule ..

4 minutes ago

PM to announce massive package for construction in ..

8 minutes ago

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

11 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

20 minutes ago

Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupte ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.