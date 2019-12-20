Pakistan to achieve the target of 300,000 metric tons of kinnow

Pakistan is expected to successfully reach its kinnow export target of 300,000 metric tons for 2019-2020 and generate valuable foreign exchange worth $19.5 million, said Ahmad Jawwad a known fruit exporter and senior member of FPCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan is expected to successfully reach its kinnow export target of 300,000 metric tons for 2019-2020 and generate valuable foreign exchange worth $19.5 million , said Ahmad Jawwad a known fruit exporter and senior member of FPCCI.

Talking to APP Friday, he said export of kinnow from Pakistan has already commenced and there was urgent need for efforts on part of the government to streamline the process.

Ahmad Jawad, also the Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel, responding to a query about tough competition faced by country in the international fruit market, said focus has to be made on extensive Research & Development (R&D).

"This will help in promoting new orchards with fresh varieties as otherwise existing export of citrus fruits could be badly affected," he warned.

To another query, Ahmad Jawad said a new processing plant is being set up in Sargodha for European market to help fulfill the the irradiation requirement of the concerned countries.

This, he said was important as the European market offered better price for Pakistani Kinnow compared to other conventional international markets.

"Our ability to sustain our Kinnow export to this market could enhance our exports by no less than 50 percent," said the senior exporter.

Ahmad Jawad also called upon the Federal Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the provincial governments to initiate the process of R&D in the horticulture sector.

This, he said would promptly address concern of the countries regarding food security.

He also referred to measures required to resume kinnow exports to Iran.

With regard to FPCCI 2020 elections, scheduled to be held on December 27, he said around 340 votes will be cast and there are bright chances of success for Mian Anjum Nisar, the presidential candidate for Businessman panel.