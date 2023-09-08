Open Menu

Pakistan To Attract Tech Companies To Set Up Manufacturing Units: Ambassador Haque

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan is committed to its "Digital Pakistan" vision, tapping into its young and enterprising population and have established the Special Technology Zone Authority to attract tech companies to set up research and development centers and manufacturing units in Pakistan, said Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, we have launched China-Pakistan Digital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the potential of our two countries in these fields, he said while speaking at an International conference titled "China-Pakistan Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation- Shared Journey to a Digital Era".

The conference was held on the sidelines of 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing.

"We are establishing linkages between our academic institutions, research organizations and IT companies for practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of digital era," he added.

He emphasized that by harnessing the power of science, technology, and innovation, we can not only address current challenges but also pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for our nations and the world at large.

Director General, Ministry of Science and Technology of China, Zhang Xiaodong in his remarks said that this international conference aim to promote scientific and technological exchanges between China and Pakistan and encourage knowledge exchange and facilitate technology transfer to enable development of Special Technology Zones across Pakistan.

"We should also collaborate in joint research projects, technological exchanges, innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation as this will help in creating an enabling environment where innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs from both countries can work together and reap maximum dividends," he added.

The event was organized by the Embassy in collaboration with the Zhongguancun the Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Center (CPSTC).

Director General National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, senior officials from Embassy, ZBRA, CPSTC and representatives from Chinese companies and media attended the event.

