Pakistan to become transit hub in future: Senator Zeeshan Khanzada

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate committee commerce, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Firday underscored that Pakistan will become a transit hub in future and also provide economic integration in the region.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Sang-Pyo paid a courtesy call on the convener, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and members of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament house, said a press release.

Senator Khanzada, also the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce welcomed the Korean Ambassador on behalf of the members of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group and thanked the Ambassador for making this visit possible on such short notice.

Chairman Commerce Committee Senator Zeeshan Khanzada invited the Korean Companies to do Joint Business Ventures with Pakistan in a meeting of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Korean Envoy thanked the convener and the members of the Pak-South Korea Friendship Group.

It asserted that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has always extended his support in resolving issues' pertaining to Korea's trade and business activities.

Senator Samina Mumtaz while welcoming the Ambassador of Korea said that Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group Forum will enhance economic development.

During the meeting, both parties agreed that better joint business ventures between the two countries could significantly help to broaden bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Senator Sana Jamali added that the business communities of both countries could take advantage of the available opportunities and promote mutual trade and investment.

The Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group also put forward their suggestions on business-to-business meetings, exchange of high-level trade delegations and bilateral exhibitions at the Parliamentary level, which would provide excellent and profitable business opportunities to foreign investors and traders.

While speaking on the skilled and unskilled workers employment opportunities in Korea, the Visiting dignitary noted that 10,000 Pakistani laborers were working in Korea before the Covid-19. "Unfortunately, as per standard operating procedures, no new workers can enter Korea after the Covid-19", he added.

The Korean Ambassador underlined that Korean Industry needs more skilled workers from Pakistan and shall revise their visa policies to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

While discussing the potential in the area of tourism between the two countries, the members of the Pak-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of tourism for boosting the country's revenue and creating employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Samina Mumtaz and Senator Sana Jamali.