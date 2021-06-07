UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Capture World Market By Adopting International Safety Requirements, Global Standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at an virtual event on Monday said Pakistan has a great potential in food business and could capture world market by adopting safety requirements and meeting global standards.

They shared these views in an event jointly organised by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to marke World Food Safety Day.

The webinar was attended by representatives from Ministry of National Food Security and Research, UN agencies, food safety experts, academia and private sector.

The webinar was organized to bring together national and provincial institutions to share their expertise and discuss how food safety can be improved in country, said a news release.

The event discussed building a good food safety system, which will not only improve health of people but also impact increasing food and agricultural products exports and achieve high place in the global market.

They said that safe food contributes to a healthy life, a healthy economy, a healthy planet and a healthy future. Recognizing the systemic connections between the health of people, animals, plants, the environment and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future, they added.

They stressed the need for a local actions based on equitable, often novel, solutions and strengthened multi-sectoral collaboration, which were essential to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the event, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Rebekah Bell said that It was a unique opportunity for us to work together to improve food safety.

She said they need to ensure food safety throughout the agriculture value chain from farm to fork level.

"We are currently relying on fresh produce, but by improving food storage and processing capacity ensuring principles of food safety, Pakistan has a lot of potential to increase food exports and generating income for the farmers and revenue for the country", she said.

Additional Secretary of Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Syed Anwar ul Haq emphasized on building a better food system which would not only improve health of people but also impact increasing food and agricultural products exports and achieve high place in the global market.

If food safety requirements in Pakistan meet global standards, there is a great potential for food business operators from Pakistan to be major players in the entire world, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Shandana Gulzar, Chairperson of National Committee on Food Security and Agriculture highlighted the efforts of the National Assembly on food safety.

The food safety agenda was at the forefront of present government and provinces will be taken on board for harmonizing the national food safety system and food safety standards, she added.

She mentioned various initiative like Kamyab Kissan, strengthening the food value chains and generating livelihood opportunities for women ensuring the food safety at all levels.

