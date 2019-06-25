UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Competitive Advantage For Investment In All Major Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:56 PM

Pakistan to competitive advantage for investment in all major sectors

Pakistan has competitive advantage for investment in major sectors alike Automobiles, Food Processing, Information Technology, Logistics, Value-Added Textiles and Tourism, which have been termed as the priority sectors Federal, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Omer Rasul, said this in briefing to a delegation of Czech-Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, led by Mr. Daniel Pawlas, Member of the Chamber of Deputies in Czech Parliament and Chairman of the Friendship Group, said a press release issued by BOI here on Tuesday

Secretary BOI welcomed the delegates and explained the overall macro-economic indicators of the country, as well as the policies and reforms of the government to move towards stabilization of economy.

While elaborating upon the policy of the Government for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Secretary BOI Omer Rasul urged the Czech delegates to look at the studies conducted by BOI in these sectors and share the information with Czech businesses to develop their interest in Pakistan's market.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing and it was explained that the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are open for investors alike, without any differentiation among the local and foreign investors, or investors from different countries.

During the meeting, a lot of interest was shown by the delegation, particularly by head of delegation Mr. Daniel Pawlas, in the incentives under Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The questions and concerns from the delegates about labor laws and land ownership were also addressed by the BOI team, while stressing the fact that Pakistan offers one of the most liberal investment policies in the world.

The purpose of the briefing was to apprise the visiting delegates on the special incentives offered to foreign investors, in general, as well as under specific laws and sectors.

