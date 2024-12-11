Pakistan to establish 'gem and jewelry city', export processing center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a crucial meeting of the Prime Minister's Committee on Precious Stones, paving the way for significant developments in Pakistan's gemstone industry.

The committee decided to establish an authority for the effective use of precious stones, along with a Gemstone Export Processing Center and a Gem and Jewelry City in Islamabad, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and other concerned secretaries and DGs.

During the meeting, various recommendations for the potential use of precious stones were presented.

The committee also considered recommendations to facilitate foreign investment in this sector. It also agreed to set up a Gemstone and Jewelry Center at international airports.