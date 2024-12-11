Open Menu

Pakistan To Establish 'gem And Jewelry City', Export Processing Center

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan to establish 'gem and jewelry city', export processing center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a crucial meeting of the Prime Minister's Committee on Precious Stones, paving the way for significant developments in Pakistan's gemstone industry.

The committee decided to establish an authority for the effective use of precious stones, along with a Gemstone Export Processing Center and a Gem and Jewelry City in Islamabad, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and other concerned secretaries and DGs.

During the meeting, various recommendations for the potential use of precious stones were presented.

The committee also considered recommendations to facilitate foreign investment in this sector. It also agreed to set up a Gemstone and Jewelry Center at international airports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

1 hour ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

3 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business