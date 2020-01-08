UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Export 500,000 MT Additional Rice To China

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :After successfully completing the export quota of 250,000 MT of rice to China, Pakistan will now export additional 500,000 MT of rice to the country, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Investment and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

In his tweet, the Advisor said that after completing the export quota, the government of Pakistan approached government of China for an additional 500,000 MT of rice which was accepted by the Chinese governmentHe also requested all members of Rice Exports Association of Pakistan (REAP) to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

